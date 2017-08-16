Amazon To Bring 600 Jobs To Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. -- At least 600 new jobs are expected to come to Kannapolis after Amazon announced plans to build an $85 million distribution center in the coming years.

The online retail giant plans to open the new center on land near N.C. 73 and Kannapolis Parkway by 2019.

The announcement comes as new businesses continue to spring up in the town, including Editions Bookstore and Coffee Shop.

Gavin Evans' family owns the store, and he said he's excited for the new jobs coming into town from both local businesses and multinational ones.

"You're having more opportunities come back," Evans said. "It makes me happy for those who haven't really had an opportunity to do anything."

