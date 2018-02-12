Get Behind A Big Rig: Trucking Job Fair In Triad

Truckers Pic. Thinkstock

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Make sure to dress your best and get ready to impress at the Truckers Job Fair.

The upcoming Truckers job fair will take place on Saturday, February 17 at the Comfort Suites Airport in Greensboro.

More than 10 trucking companies and the Cross Country Driving School in Thomasville will be there to talk with possible job candidates or for anyone wanting to know how to get a CDL-A.

All companies are hiring for different categories of drivers with differing runs and home times.

The job fair is from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the hotel located at Thorndike Road off Highway 68 in Greensboro.

