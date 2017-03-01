Greensboro City Leaders To Trader Joe's: We Want You Back!

Greensboro wants another shot at landing a Trader Joe's.
City of Greensboro councilman Tony Wilkins says the city plans to reach out to the company. The city manager is drafting a letter to ask Trader Joe's to reconsider. Wilkins said, "We need to keep our name in front of them."
Trader Joe's planned to open a store near the Friendly Center but pulled out in 2014 because of push back from neighbors. The only Trader Joe's in the Triad is in Winston-Salem.
Copyright 2017 WFMY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs