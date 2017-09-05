Greensboro KFC Restaurants Are Getting A New Look

The KFC restaurants are getting an upgraded look. The franchise is remodeling as part of a multi-million dollar nationwide revamping effort. (Photo: Custom)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- KFC restaurants in Greensboro are getting a new look.

The franchise says the remodeling is part of a multi-million dollar revamping project across the nation.

The new KFC design has Colonel Sanders' image front and center.

The West Market Street and Randleman Road restaurants are set to reopen in mid-September. The drive-thrus will remain open during the remodel process.

