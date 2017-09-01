Everything's Nice When Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut Returns

Pumpkin Spice Glazed Doughnut! Pic. Krispy Kreme (Photo: Custom)

For one day, pumpkin spice fans can get their fix at Krispy Kreme doughnut.

The delicious twist on the classic original glazed will be available for one day only on Friday, September 8, to usher in the fall season.

It’s the same original glazed doughnut but with a hint of cinnamon and pumpkin spice flavor!

It’s been described as a “small taste of pumpkin heaven!”

The pumpkin spice doughnuts will only be available at participating locations while supplies last.

