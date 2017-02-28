HondaJet To Soar In China At Showcase

Honda Aircraft Company announced today that it will showcase the HondaJet at the 2017 Asian Business Aviation Conference and Exhibition Pic. HondaJet (Photo: Custom)

GREENSBORO, N.C. – HondaJet will make its first appearance in China.

It’s a big deal for Honda Aircraft Company as it will be showcased at the 2017 Asian Business Aviation Conference and Exhibition (ABACE). The exhibition takes place, April 11-13, in Shanghai, China.

It will appear at the Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport marking its first-ever static display of HondaJet in China.

HondaJet is an advanced light jet and certified by the United States Federal Aviation Administration, European Aviation Safety Agency, and the Civil Aviation Safety Authority of Mexico.

HondaJet is the fastest jet in its class with a maximum cruise speed of 422 knots (486 mph) and it soars highest in its class with a maximum altitude of 43,000 feet, and it’s the most fuel-efficient light jet in its class by up to 17-percent.

