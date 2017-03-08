McDonald's Testing Chicken Tenders In NC

McDonald's new chicken tenders are available at 138 Charlotte-area restaurants. (Photo: McDonald's)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – McDonald’s is hoping to expand its chicken offerings and is doing so by testing its new product in Charlotte.

That’s right, the most famous fast food chain in the world introduced its new buttermilk chicken tenders at 138 Charlotte restaurants this month.

The tenders, which are made of all white meat and contain no preservatives or artificial flavors, are a special twist on the buttermilk chicken sandwich, which has been one of the company’s most successful menu launches in recent years. As an added bonus, McDonald’s is offering a special new “slightly tangy and sweet” sauce with the tenders.

Last year, the Golden Arches relaunched their iconic McNuggets without artificial preservatives in an effort to be more transparent about their food.

“There are a lot of competitors in this market, and we wanted to play in that arena and expand our chicken offerings,” Jeff Stanton, a North Carolina McDonald’s owner, said.

Competitive chicken tender chains in the Charlotte area include Chick-fil-A, Zaxby’s, Bojangles’, and Kentucky Fried Chicken.

