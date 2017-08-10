Trane Expanding, Creating 700 New Jobs In SC

Richland County, SC (WLTX) - Heating and cooling unit manufacturer Trane is expanding their operations in Columbia, a move that will create 700 new jobs.

The company announced Thursday a new $96 million project at their existing facility out on Killian Road, growing the facility by 680,000 square feet. Hiring for the new positions should begin in 2018 as construction nears completion.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

The company already employed 600 people here locally, which means they'll be more than doubling their workforce.

Trane makes a broad range of energy-efficient heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as advanced building controls and parts support.

© 2017 WLTX-TV