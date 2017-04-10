Travelers Choice For Airlines: TripAdvisor

Monday TripAdvisor announced the winners of its first annual Travelers’ Choice awards for airlines, recognizing travelers’ favorite carriers around the globe. Emirates was named the top airline in the world, followed by Singapore Airlines and Azul.
The awards honor 50 airlines overall, including top lists for the World, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa; as well as 16 regional winners. The awards also highlight top airlines by level of service, covering First Class, Business Class, Premium Economy and Economy. Award winners were determined using an algorithm that took into account the quantity and quality of airline reviews and ratings submitted by travelers worldwide, over a 12-month period.
The hallmarks of Travelers’ Choice award winners are outstanding service, quality and value.
Top 10 Airlines in the World:
1. Emirates, United Arab Emirates
2. Singapore Airlines, Singapore
3. Azul, Brazil
4. JetBlue, United States
5. Air New Zealand, New Zealand
6. Korean Air, South Korea
7. Japan Airlines, Japan
8. Thai Smile, Thailand
9. Alaska Airlines, United States
10. Garuda Indonesia, Indonesia
Class of Service Global Winners:
Best First Class: Emirates, United Arab Emirates
Best Business Class: Aeroflot, Russia
Best Premium Economy Class in the World: Air New Zealand, New Zealand
Best Economy Class in the World: Emirates, United Arab Emirates
North America Awards:
Top Major Airline in North America:
Delta Air Lines, United States
Top Mid-Size & Low Cost Airlines in North America:
1. JetBlue, United States
2. Alaska Airlines, United States
3. Southwest, United States
4. Virgin America, United States
5. Westjet, Canada
