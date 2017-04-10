Travelers Choice For Airlines: TripAdvisor

Emirates - Travlers choice for First Class (Photo: TripAdvisor)

Monday TripAdvisor announced the winners of its first annual Travelers’ Choice awards for airlines, recognizing travelers’ favorite carriers around the globe. Emirates was named the top airline in the world, followed by Singapore Airlines and Azul.

The awards honor 50 airlines overall, including top lists for the World, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa; as well as 16 regional winners. The awards also highlight top airlines by level of service, covering First Class, Business Class, Premium Economy and Economy. Award winners were determined using an algorithm that took into account the quantity and quality of airline reviews and ratings submitted by travelers worldwide, over a 12-month period.

The hallmarks of Travelers’ Choice award winners are outstanding service, quality and value.

Top 10 Airlines in the World:

1. Emirates, United Arab Emirates

2. Singapore Airlines, Singapore

3. Azul, Brazil

4. JetBlue, United States

5. Air New Zealand, New Zealand

6. Korean Air, South Korea

7. Japan Airlines, Japan

8. Thai Smile, Thailand

9. Alaska Airlines, United States

10. Garuda Indonesia, Indonesia

Class of Service Global Winners:

Best First Class: Emirates, United Arab Emirates

Best Business Class: Aeroflot, Russia

Best Premium Economy Class in the World: Air New Zealand, New Zealand

Best Economy Class in the World: Emirates, United Arab Emirates



North America Awards:

Top Major Airline in North America:

Delta Air Lines, United States

Top Mid-Size & Low Cost Airlines in North America:

1. JetBlue, United States

2. Alaska Airlines, United States

3. Southwest, United States

4. Virgin America, United States

5. Westjet, Canada





