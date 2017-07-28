Car Troubles Lead Thomasville Man To Lucky $400K Lotto Ticket

Marcus Savvas wins $400,000 Pic. North Carolina Education Lottery (Photo: Custom)

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- A Thomasville man’s streak of bad luck has all finally turned around thanks to his sister and her broken down car.

Marcus Savvas said his sister is his “lucky charm.” That’s after he picked up his sister after her car broke down.

“A lot of bad things have happened lately,” Savvas said. But as luck would have it, that would all change thanks to a $5 scratch-off lottery ticket.

Savvas drove to get gas at the Kangaroo Express on Randolph Street in Thomasville. He said he rarely plays the lottery.

“I only went inside because my sister wanted a cold drink. While I was in there I thought, ‘My luck can’t get any worse, so why not get a scratch-off ticket,’”

Savvas bought a $5 Bonus Cash ticket and discovered he won $400,000.

“I flipped out,” Savvas said. “I couldn’t believe it. I thought I was dreaming. I had to look at the ticket 50 or 60 times.”

Savvas drove straight to the lottery headquarters to claim his prize. He took home $276,067 after taxes and plans to use the money pay bills and help his sister with her car.

“If it wasn’t for her, I wouldn’t have gotten the ticket,” Savvas said. “She’s my good luck charm.”

