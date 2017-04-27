Check Your Couch! That Penny You're Sitting On Could Be Worth $85K!

(Thinkstock) (Photo: This content is subject to copyright.)

Check you couch cushions and in between your car seats. There are pennies out there that could be worth as much as $85,000!

According to Cointrackers.com, there were just a few 1943 copper wheat pennies minted, and all of the ones that are out there were released in error. They were supposed to be minted as steel pennies or war pennies.

Cointrackers warns that there are fake 1943 copper wheat pennies floating around, put in circulation by someone filing down the left side of the 8 to make it look like a 3.

There are ways to verify if you have one of the valuable pennies. If it sticks to a magnet, it’s a fake.



