Check Your Powerball Tickets! $50K Unclaimed Ticket Sold In SC

A stack of unsold Powerball tickets. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 is set to expire on Monday, July 31.

The ticket was purchased for the February 1 drawing. South Carolina Education Lottery officials say the ticket was purchased at the Food Lion at 4760 Hard Scrabble Road in Columbia. Lottery rules give players 180 days from the date of the drawing to collect the prize money.

The ticket matched four of the white ball numbers as well as the Powerball. The numbers drawn on February 1 were: 9-43-57-60-64 and the Powerball: 10.

The winning ticket can be redeemed at the Columbia Claims Center before 4 p.m. on July 31. The winner could also mail in their claim as long as they have it postmarked by Monday.

If the ticket is not claimed by Monday, the $50,000 winnings will go into the lottery program's account to support education programs in the state.

