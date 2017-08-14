Fibertex Personal Care To Bring 145 New Jobs To Asheboro

Fibrotex Personal Care announces new plant and jobs in Asheboro. (Photo: WFMY)

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- Fibertex Personal Care, a Danish textile company has announced it will open its first American based manufacturing plant in Asheboro, North Carolina.

The company plans to hire 145 workers at its new plant in Asheboro. The company makes textiles for several industries including automotive, furniture, and personal hygiene among others. Fibertex Personal Care manufactures nonwoven materials for a number of items including diapers, feminine hygiene products, incontinence care products among others.

Governor Cooper made the announcement on Monday in Asheboro saying, "Fibertex Personal Care could go anywhere in the world, but they chose North Carolina."

Gov. Cooper also said, "Our state's workforce and leadership in manufacturing and textiles brought this company here."

Fibertex Personal Care plans to invest $60 million by December 31, 2021. They will build a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility with a focus on printing on nonwoven.

The company will offer a number of jobs including hiring administrative personnel and technical workers. The average salary is projected to exceed $40,000 once all positions are filled.

The factory will need to be operational by the end of 2018.

Gov. Cooper presented the company with a North Carolina flag. The president also gave the Gov. Cooper a gift from Denmark.

Fibertex Personal Care said it’s pleased to start here in a new venture in North Carolina.

