Greensboro Hosting Job Fair at NC Works Career Center

The City of Greensboro, along with the NC Works Career Center and Guilford Technical Community College, is hosting a community job readiness fair next week. Two workshops, Create a Winning Resume/Application and Successful Job Search Strategies, will also be available.

When: Wednesday, Jan. 25; 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Where: NC Works Career Center, 2301 W. Meadowview Rd.

City staff and recruiters will be on site to assist people applying.

