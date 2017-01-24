Greensboro Hosting Job Fair at NC Works Career Center

The City of Greensboro, along with the NC Works Career Center and Guilford Technical Community College, is hosting a community job readiness fair next week. Two workshops, Create a Winning Resume/Application and Successful Job Search Strategies, will also be available.
When: Wednesday, Jan. 25; 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Where: NC Works Career Center, 2301 W. Meadowview Rd.
City staff and recruiters will be on site to assist people applying.
