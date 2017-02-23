Lidl Grocery Store Chain Hiring 800 Workers In NC

Lidl grocery store. Pic. Lidl (Photo: David Keith, Custom)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Lidl grocery store chain is looking to hire 800 new workers at its stores across North Carolina.

Winston-Salem is one of the 13 cities listed where the German grocer will bring the new jobs. Other cities include; Charlotte, Gastonia, Greenville, Havelock, Kinston, Morehead City, Rockingham, Rocky Mount, Sanford, Shelby, Wake Forest and Wilson.

It’s all part of a bigger plan to hire 4,000 new workers at its stores across the East Coast within the year. Starting

salary for store associates is $12 per hour, plus benefits. Lidl plans to begin hiring by the summer.

Visit Lidl to find out about the new positions.

Lidl has 10,000 stores in 27 countries.

