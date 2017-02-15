Lowe's Center Hiring More Than 600 New Jobs In Wilkesboro

Lowe's hiring workers. Pic. WCNC (Photo: Custom)

WILKESBORO, N.C. -- More than 600 new jobs are coming to Lowe’s center in Wilkesboro.

The company made the announcement on Wednesday. It’s part of a bigger plan to hire 1,700 full-time employees between now and October at its centers nationwide. Lowe’s customer support centers are located in Indianapolis, Albuquerque, N.M., and Wilkesboro, N.C.

New hires will help assist customers who call or email Lowe’s to process orders, schedule repairs, or ask questions about specific products. If you’re interested in applying, you need to have computer proficiency and customer service experience.

The Wilkesboro center will also hire service and production coordinators, field project specialists, supervisors and managers. You’ll need to have a broad knowledge of remodeling, project management and construction practices, and interpersonal skills.

Lowe’s is also now hiring more than 45,000 seasonal employees across the U.S.

