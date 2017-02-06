5 Apps That Help You Save Money

Giving Tuesday 2014 (Photo: Stock, WFMY News 2)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Apps serve as our digital personal assistants, productivity tools, and digital maps nowadays. Why not use them to save you time, money and keep your finances organized?

Here are the top 5 apps to help you do that this year:

• Square Cash - This app is the best way to transfer money fast and easy. If you want to send someone money that isn't a member of your bank or financial institution, the Cash app will let you send money immediately from your debit card. The transfer is complete in 1 business day, but if you need it immediately, you'll be charged 1% of the transfer amount.

• Digit - If you've had trouble building your money-saving muscle, Digit will help you stash money away. When you sign up with your checking account, it learns your spending habits and saves small amounts like $1.50 at a time. You can communicate through text messaging or via the app to find out your balance with your checking account or your Digit savings account.

• Level Money - If you need to get a handle on your spending, Level Money can help you as it tells you how much you can afford to spend day-to-day.

• Acorns - Acorns is the investing version of your "Keep The Change" program at your bank. When linked to your account, it rounds up what you spend to a full dollar and invests the change into index funds. Its a great way to test the waters with the stock market before investing more of your money.

• CapitalOne Creditwise/Discover's CreditScorecard - There are credit monitoring sites and two credit card companies have gotten into the game. CapitalOne's Creditwise app alerts you when your Transunion report changes, gives your score change alerts, and tells you ways to change for the better. Credit Scorecard does the same with your Experian FICO score at no cost to you, nor do you have to be a customer of either company.

