64,000 Home Depot Vanity Lights Recalled For Burn Hazards

Comotti Vanity light fixture (Photo: Custom)

Over 64,000 vanity lights sold at Home Depot are being recalled.

Design Solutions International, the company that makes the lights, says the light shades can come loose and fall, causing cuts and burns.

The firm says they've had some reports of injuries including a cut to the head, a burn to the arm, and one cut to the leg.

The lights fixtures were sold from December 2014 through March 2017 for between $95 and $110.

Consumers should contact Design Solutions International to receive a free replacement light shade and instructions.

Copyright 2017 WFMY