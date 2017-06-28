68,000 Chest of Drawers Recalled, Furniture Can Tip-Over

Summer Breeze style 5-drawer chest in royal cherry. (Photo: Custom)

South Shore is expanding a recall of its 5-drawer chests because the chests can tip over and cause an entrapment hazard to children.

The company is recalling 68,300 dressers which include 3,500 dressers recalled in January.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the dressers do not comply with the performance requirements of the U.S. voluntary industry standard.

The dressers come in royal cherry, blueberry, chocolate, and white. They were sold on Amazon.com, Walmart.com, and Wayfair.com for about $160.

No injuries have been reported.

If you have the drawer, stop using it and place it into an area that children cannot access.

Contact South Shore for a full refund or a free tip-over restraint kit. Consumers who are unable or unwilling to install the tip restraint kit should contact South Shore for a free one-time in-home installation of the kit.



Call South Shore at 800-290-0465 from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, by email at service@southshore.ca

