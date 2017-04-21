Alert Issued For Chicken Nugget Meal Over Possible Salmonella

(WLTX) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has issued an alert about a popular brand of chicken nugget meals over possible salmonella contamination.

It's the chicken nuggets with mac & cheese and brownie meal made by Conagra under their "Banquet" brand. However, the problem's not with the chicken: food safety experts say the brownie mix that's potentially the problem.

RELATED: Teen Needs 18M Retweets for a Year of Wendy's Chicken Nuggets

A supplier for Conagra told the company there may be a salmonella in one of the ingredients included in the mix. So far, there have been no reports of anyone having a reaction to eating the brownies.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

The brownies come in 7.4 oz. vacuum-packed trays containing “BANQUET Chicken Nuggets with Mac & Cheese” with Code 3100080921 and a “BEST IF USED BY” date of July 20, 2018.

The products bear FSIS establishment number “P-9” printed on the side of the box. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

Consumers with questions about the public health alert can contact Conagra Brands Consumer Affairs at (800) 289-6014.

© 2017 WLTX-TV