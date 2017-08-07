Who's Down With Cookie-Flavored Candy Corn?

There aren’t many snacks more polarizing than candy corn.

The Halloween staple has been around for decades, dividing trick-or-treaters worldwide. But finally, it appears at least one candy manufacturer is giving the confection a much-needed makeover.

Introducing cookie-flavored candy corn from Brach’s.

Brach's Cookie Candy Corn! Featuring Chocolate Chip, Oatmeal, Cookies 'n Cream, and Butter Cookie Flavors 🍪Found at: Dollar General #thejunkfoodaisle A post shared by The Junk Food Aisle (@thejunkfoodaisle) on Aug 3, 2017 at 7:09am PDT

According to snack food blog thejunkfoodaisle, a package of the new (gluten free, too!) candy corn was spotted at a Dollar General store. Included are pieces with chocolate chip, oatmeal, cookies ‘n cream, and butter cookie to satisfy any traditional cookie lover’s taste buds.

So, will you give them a try?

© 2017 WCNC.COM