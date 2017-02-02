Barnes & Noble Recalls Power Adapters For NOOK Tablet 7

Nook Tablet 7 with power adapter (Photo: Custom)

Barnes & Noble is recalling 147,000 power adapters sold with the NOOK Tablet 7 due to a shock hazard.

The company says the power adapter casing can break when plugged into an electrical outlet, exposing its metal prongs, posing an electric shock hazard.

The tablets and power adapters were sold from November 2016 to January 2017 for about $50.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled power adapters and register online for a free replacement adapter along with a Barnes & Noble $5 gift card.

Barnes & Noble has received four reports of the power adapter breaking or pulling apart exposing the metal prongs. No injuries have been reported.

