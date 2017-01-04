Cat Food Recall for 9Lives, EverPet and Special Kitty

Portrait of a cat (Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

A voluntary pet food recall was announced by the J.M. Smucker Company for several of its cat food brands after potentially low-levels of thiamine (Vitamin B1) were found in the food.

The brands include 9Lives, EverPet and Special Kitty cat food. Pet owners should stop feeding their cats the food listed in the recall immediately and contact the company's consumer relation line at 800-828-9980 Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. EST or send an email to consumer.relations@jmssmucker.com.

According to a release from the company, the low thiamine level in the food can have a significant health impact on cats over time as thiamine deficiency can cause vomiting, salivation, decreased appetite up to neurological problems in advanced cases.

The company says that no other brands were affected by the recall.

The list of products is below, along with UPC codes, lot numbers, units, selling size and UPC code on the case

9Lives Meaty Pate Chicken and Tuna, 7910052238, 6354803, 12, 13 oz, 7910052228

9Lives Meaty Pate Seafood Platter, 7910000402, 6356803, 24, 5.5 oz, 7910000402

9Lives Meaty Pate Seafood Platter, 7910000367, 6355803, 6 4pk 5.5 oz each, 7910003670

9Lives Meaty Pate Super Supper, 7910000327, 6358803, 24, 5.5 oz, 7910000327

9Lives Meaty Pate Super Supper 7910000286, 6358803, 6, 4pk, 5.5 oz each, 7910002860

9Lives Meaty Pate Super Supper, 7910052239, 6355803, 12, 13 oz, 7910052229

9Lives Meaty Pate Super Supper, 7910052239, 6364803, 12, 13 oz, 7910052229

9Lives Meaty Pate with Chicken and Seafood, 7910000364 (793641) 6356803, 6, 4pk, 5.5 oz each, 7910003640

9Lives Meaty Pate with Chicken and Tuna, 7910000324, 6356803, 24, 5.5 oz, 7910000324

9Lives Meaty Pate with Chicken Dinner, 7910000410, 6356803, 24, 5.5 oz, 7910000410

9Lives Meaty Pate with Liver and Chicken, 7910000312 (793121), 6355803, 6, 4pk, 5.5 oz, each, 7910000312

9Lives Meaty Pate with Ocean Whitefish, 7910000420, 6358803, 24, 5.5 oz, 7910000420

9Lives Seafood Poultry Variety Pack, 7910053377, 6307803, 24, 5.5 oz, 7910053377

9Lives Meaty Pate with Chicken & Tuna, 7910000366, 6357803, 6, 4pk, 5.5 oz each, 7910003660

EverPet Mixed Grill Dinner, 7910053114, 6356803, 12, 13 oz, 7910053114

Special Kitty Beef and Liver Dinner, 8113112120, 6355803, 12, 13 oz, 8113112120

Special Kitty Classic Tuna Dinner, 8113112157, 6358803, 12, 13 oz, 8113112157

Special Kitty Mixed Grill Dinner with printed wrap, 8113109609, 6355803, 1, 12 pk, 13 oz each, 8113109609

Special Kitty Mixed Grill Dinner without printed wrap, 8113112119, 6356803, 12, 13 oz , 8113112119

Special Kitty Super Supper, 8113179041, 6355803, 12, 13 oz, 7910079041

