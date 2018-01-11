Consumer Reports: Best Cheese and Veggie Frozen Pizzas

Whether you opt for frozen or takeout, chowing down on a couple of slices can mean taking in nearly 750 calories and an alarming 1,600 mg of sodium. (U.S. dietary guidelines call for less than 2,300 mg per day.) And depending on your choice of toppings, pizza can also pack a significant amount of saturated fat.

Your family might have a favorite frozen pizza that you eat as-is or even add some toppings to.

But maybe there’s a pizza in the store that’s even healthier and tastier than your go-to.

Consumer Reports (CR) food experts evaluated 26 different frozen vegetable and cheese pies for

taste, nutrition and price.

Consumer Reports considers the nutrition profile and also evaluate for taste. Ideally, a store-bought frozen pizza should taste like it was just put together with fresh ingredients. And it’s a high bar but CR found some pies that came close.

Vegetable pizzas are your best bet nutritionally, and they got some of the highest marks for

taste. California Pizza Kitchen Spinach and Artichoke Crispy Thin Crust Pizza has chunky

artichokes in a white cream sauce. It packs a garlicky punch and has less fat and sodium than

most of the pizzas tested.

Trader Joe’s Organic Roasted Vegetable Pizza boasts a variety of chunky veggies like peppers, zucchini and eggplant. And it has 5 grams of fiber per serving.

Dr. Oetker Virtuoso Thin and Crispy Crust Pizza Vegetable Medley also has fresh-tasting cherry tomatoes, peppers and red onion. Pepperoncini peppers add a little tang.

The top-ranked cheese pizzas earned “good” marks overall. American Flatbread Tomato Sauce

and Three Cheese Pizza has an interesting blend of flavorful cheese on a thin, whole grain style

crust.

Amy’s Cheese Pizza is a combination of tender, yeasty crust topped with mozzarella and

a fresh tasting tomato sauce.

So - invite some of these to your next pizza party.

