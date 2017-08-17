Consumer Reports: Whole Milk Dairy Products Better?

For years you’ve probably heard that low-fat dairy products are healthier. But new research

suggests that foods like whole milk yogurt may actually be better. Consumer Reports just tested

more than 20 whole milk yogurts and reveals some tasty and inexpensive choices.

Several studies among children do suggest that eating whole fat dairy is associated with less

weight gain over time than eating low fat dairy. Adults too may reap benefits. Some research

suggests the level of triglycerides -- a type of fat -- may be at a lower, healthier level in those

who eat higher fat products vs. low fat. But keep in mind, flavored yogurts have added

ingredients that can add calories.

CR’s advice - you really do still need to look at the ingredients list including the sugars content.

For instance, 6 ounces of this Brown Cow Strawberry Whole milk yogurt has about 7 teaspoons

of naturally occurring and added sugars. That’s almost as much as a 6 ounce serving of

strawberry Haagen Dazs ice cream.

One way to minimize added sugars. Pick a plain yogurt and stir in your own honey and fruit.

Two good choices noted for their full and creamy taste according to Consumer Reports testing -

-- Whole Foods 365 Everyday Value and Trader Joe’s Organic Plain Whole Milk Yogurt.

If you choose whole milk yogurt, also pay attention to the saturated fat content so you can stay

within recommended daily guidelines. And what about the grass-fed claim you may see? Milk

from grass fed cows can have more of the ‘good fat’ than from grain fed cows. But look for

certification like “American grassfed” or “PCO certified 100% grassfed” to be sure the claim is

accurate.

© 2017 WFMY-TV