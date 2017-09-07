Disney World's Hurricane Policy: What to Do If Irma Impacts Your Vacation

(Photo: Getty)

ORLANDO, Fla. -- After months of saving money and planning, your family’s dream vacation to Walt Disney World may be interrupted by Hurricane Irma's wrath.

So, what are your options when the Florida theme parks happen to be in the path of a major weather event like this?

The Walt Disney World Resort has its own hurricane policy that may be implemented for visitors impacted by the storm -- but there are several factors involved.

Here’s the basic policy as listed on Disney's site: “If a hurricane warning is issued by the National Hurricane Center for the Orlando area – or for your place of residence – within seven days of your scheduled arrival date, you may call in advance to reschedule or cancel."

Those who booked their vacation directly with Disney do not face any cancellation or change fees.

Follow Us on Facebook page and Twitter for more stories

“If you have products and services provided by third-party suppliers included in your vacation -- such as airlines, hotels, car rental agencies or vacation insurance companies -- you will continue to be responsible for any non-refundable payments, as well as cancelation or change fees assessed by those suppliers.”

If your flight was booked through Disney, the company will attempt to "rebook your air travel. However, you will be responsible for any cancelation or change fees imposed by the airline."

Read Disney's full hurricane policy HERE.

As of Thursday morning, Disney said its Florida parks and resorts are operating under normal conditions as the company's officials monitor Irma’s path.

Anybody with plans for a Disney vacation when Irma strikes can call 407-939-7675 for more information.

© 2017 WKYC-TV