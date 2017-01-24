Electric Scooters Sold At Target Recalled Due To Fall Hazard

Pulse Safe Start Transform electric scooter in blue (Photo: Custom)

Pulse Performance Products is recalling its electric scooters sold exclusively at Target, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The company says the knuckle that joins the wheel to the axle can break, causing children to fall off the scooter.

The recall involves bout 9,000 Pulse Safe Start Transform electric scooters made between September 10, 2016 and October 11, 2016. The scooters were sold for about $100.

The manufacturing code is printed on a label located under the scooter's platform.

No injuries have been reported.

Consumers should contact Pulse Performance Products at 844-287-8711 for a full refund.

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App free in the Apple store.

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

PHOTOS: Email myphotos@wfmy.com

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

Copyright 2016 WFMY