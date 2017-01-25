Field & Brush Mowers Recalled For Fire Hazard

Pro-XL-44 DR tow-behind field and brush mower (Photo: Custom)

Country Home Products is recalling its field and brush mowers because of fire and burn hazards, the Consumer Product and Safety Commission says.

The company says the fuel tank valve can malfunction and cause the fuel tank to expand and gas liquid or vapors to be unexpectedly released, posing fire and burn hazards.

The recall includes about 830 of the Pro-XL-44 model mowers that were sold from October 2015 through July 2016 for about $3,600.

Country Home Products has received 10 reports of fires, including one report of a burn injury to a consumer's hand.

Consumers should stop using the recalled mowers and call Country Home Products at 877-271-5677 to schedule a free repair from a dealer. Country Home Products is sending a repair kit to all registered owners.

