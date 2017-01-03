Ford Cancels $1.6B Mexico Plant, Investing $700M In US Plant

A 2017 Ford Motor Co. Super Duty F-250 truck stands near an American flag at the Ford Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville, Kentucky. Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images. (Photo: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images, � 2016 Bloomberg Finance LP)

U.S. automaker Ford announced Tuesday it is canceling a planned $1.6 billion production facility in Mexico, while also investing $700 million in expanding a plant in Michigan to build electric and self-driving cars. The investment in the Flat Rock Assembly Plant, south of Detroit, would create 700 direct new jobs, the company said in a press release.

Ford CEO Mark Fields told CNN that he spoke to Vice President-elect Mike Pence, but emphasized the announcement was unrelated to Donald Trump’s tweet Tuesday morning lambasting GM for supposedly importing Mexico-made cars.

RELATED: Battery Operated Cars Are Changing Lives

The President-elect accused GM of shipping Chevrolet Cruze cars “tax free across [the] border.” GM responded, however, that only a small portion of the Cruze cars sold in the U.S. were made in Mexico. Most are manufactured in Lordstown, Ohio.

General Motors is sending Mexican made model of Chevy Cruze to U.S. car dealers-tax free across border. Make in U.S.A.or pay big border tax! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2017

Fields did, however, say Ford sees a “more positive” U.S. manufacturing environment under Trump.

“When we make decisions like this as a company we look, first we do what’s right for our business. This makes sense for our business. And we look at all factors, including what we view as a more positive U.S. manufacturing business environment under President-elect Trump. And it’s literally a vote of confidence around some of the pro-growth policies that he has been outlining and that’s why we’re making this decision to invest here in the U.S. and in our plant Michigan,” he said.

The company also said that seven of the 13 new global electrified vehicles it plans to introduce would be ready in the next five years in various markets. Those include hybrid versions of the F-150 pickup and Mustang in the U.S., a plug-in hybrid Transit Custom van in Europe and a fully electric SUV, which is expected to have a range of at least 300 miles, globally.

Copyright 2016 Moneywatch