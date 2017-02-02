Recall: 2 Million Swivel Chairs Sold At Home Depot Due To Fall Hazard

Casual Living Worldwide is recalling 2 million swivel patio chairs sold exclusively at Home Depot due to a fall hazard.

The company says the base of the chairs can break when you sit down, causing you to fall.

The recall involves Hampton Bay Anselmo, Calabria, and Dana Point chairs as well as Martha Stewart Living branded Cardona, Grand Bank and Wellington swivel patio chairs.

The chairs are made of aluminum and steel with a round swivel base and arm rests. The chairs were sold as a pair and as part of a seven-piece patio set with accompanying tables between January 2007 and February 2016 for between $190 and $500.

The company has received 25 reports of the chairs breaking, resulting in bruises and scrapes from falls.

Consumers should stop using the chairs and contact Casual Living Worldwide for a free repair kit at 855-899-2127.

