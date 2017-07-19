Is Pet Insurance Worth It?

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Recently, The Greensboro Grasshoppers confirmed Master Yogi Berra has an inoperable cancerous tumor. The 9-year old lab is expected to last just a few more months. Yogi has been with the Grassphoppers since 2009.
Yogi's owner is the president and general manager of the Hoppers. As you can imagine, this is a tough time for him. It would be for any pet parent.
With Yogi in mind, 2 Wants To Know took a look at pet health insurance.
Consumer Reports said pet insurance can really pay off if you have a young animal that ends up with a serious illness or injury. If your pet is older, it can cost more and the coverage can be less comprehensive - so it might not be worth it.
Premiums vary widely and depend on the coverage you choose, the age of your pet and the breed. The average premiums start at $16 per month for a cat and $22 per month for a dog.
If you're considering a policy for your pet, Consumer Reports says - start by reviewing plans online. You should be able to get a free quote, which will allow you to compare cost versus coverage. Check how premiums might increase as your pet ages.
