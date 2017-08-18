Lace Shorts For Men Are Here and They're Bad

Photo courtesy Hologram City (Photo: Custom)

There’s a fine line between fashion risk and fashion disaster. But sometimes the line is obvious, and lace shorts for men are way over that line.

Hologram City has revealed a line of lace shorts for men. They’re breathable and pink.

If you want to wear something breathable, why not go with a kilt?

The shorts have pockets, but no place to put your “man bits,” which seems like an oversight since the pointless shorts cost $49 a pair.

Are these clothes just lingerie for men? Do people really want these?

For more stories like this like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter

Apparently, someone wants these clothes. The oversized lace t-shirt is sold out.

They also have a jumpsuit that will run you $75 but that’s for a whole outfit. You don’t have to buy an extra shirt, so it’s a bargain…

Almost as good of a bargain as the emperor got for his new clothes!

At least with these clothes, you have something to see through for your money.

Buzz60