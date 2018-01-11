LIST: These Are The Sam's Club Stores That Are Closing

Soon, Sam is going to have less of a club.

With Sam's Club closing 63 stores, the big membership warehouse chain run by Walmart is going to face some big changes. Illinois loses six.

The closings fall across many states, but they hit some harder than others. Alaska, for instance, loses three Sam's Club stores while far more populous Tennessee loses only one.

Here's a list of the stores closing around the country:

Alabama

3900 Grants Mill Rd, Irondale, AL 35210

Alaska

8801 Old Seward Hwy, Anchorage, AK 99515

1074 N Muldoon Rd, Anchorage, AK 99504

48 College Rd, Fairbanks, AK 99701

Arizona

2425 E Florence Blvd, Casa Grande, AZ 85194

5757 E State Route 69, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314

California

17835 Gale Ave, City of Industry, CA 91748

12540 Beach Blvd, Stanton, CA 90680

Connecticut

2 Boston Post Rd, Orange, CT 06477

69 Pavilions Dr, Manchester, CT 06042

Florida

5135 S Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33611

355 FL-436, Fern Park, FL 32730

Georgia

2994 Turner Hill Rd, Lithonia, GA 30038

Illinois

460 S Weber Rd, Romeoville, IL 60446

6600 44th Ave, Moline, IL 61265

808 S Illinois Rte 59, Naperville, IL 60540

501 N Randall Rd, Batavia, IL 60510

21430 S Cicero Ave, Matteson, IL 60443

900 S Barrington Rd, Streamwood, IL 60107

1055 McHenry Rd, Wheeling, IL 60090

Indiana

3015 W 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46268

10859 E Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46229

4024 Elkhart Rd #1, Goshen, IN 46526

Louisiana

9598 Cortana Pl, Baton Rouge, LA 70815

Maryland

9750 Reisterstown Rd, Owings Mills, MD 21117

Michigan

340 E Edgewood Blvd, Lansing, MI 48911

Minnesota

2800 27th Ave S, Moorhead, MN 56560

3745 Louisiana Ave S, St Louis Park, MN 55426

New Hampshire

200 John E Devine Dr, Manchester, NH 03103

New Jersey

81 International Dr S, Budd Lake, NJ 07828

1900 E Linden Ave, Linden, NJ 07036

New York

720 Fairmount Ave, Jamestown, NY 14701

2649 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse, NY 13224

700 Elmridge Center Dr, Rochester, NY 14626

1600 Marketplace Dr, Rochester, NY 14623

North Carolina

5085 Dawn Dr, Lumberton, NC 28360

Ohio

9570 Fields Ertel Rd, Loveland, OH 45140

4825 Marburg Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45209

Tennessee

1805 Getwell Rd, Memphis, TN 38111

Texas

1615 S Loop W, Houston, TX 77054

13331 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77077

22296 Market Place Dr, New Caney, TX 77357

12919 San Pedro Ave., San Antonio TX 78216

Virginia

741 E Little Creek Rd, Norfolk, VA 23518

4571 S Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA 23231

Washington

901 S Grady Way, Renton, WA 98057

1101 Outlet Collection Way, Auburn, WA 98001

13550 Aurora Ave N, Seattle, WA 98133

Wisconsin

1540 S 108th St, West Allis, WI 53214

7050 Watts Rd, Madison, WI 53719

