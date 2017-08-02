Mini Barrel Charcoal Grills Recalled After Catching Fire

Recalled grill

If you are getting ready for some grilling this weekend, you might want to see what kind of grill you are using first.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Fred's Pharmacy is recalling their mini barrel charcoal grills after two reports of the outside paint catching on fire.

The black steel grills is about 18 inches by 15 inches by 18.5 inches. They have a black handle on the lid and one on each side, and at the front a heat gage and a silver latch.

Model number SXB1501 and UPC code 00000 19877 are printed on the product’s packaging.

Though there have been no injuries reported at this time, the CPSC recommends you stop using the grill and return it for a full refund at any Fred's Store.

You can also call Fred’s at 800-374-7417 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday click here to go to their website. Click on the “Recall Information” banner for more information.

Fred's stores are found in North Carolina, as well as: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

The affected grills were sold from January to June of 2017.

Copyright 2017 WFMY