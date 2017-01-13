More Airbag Recalls: Toyota Recalling 543K Cars

A Toyota Motor Corp. logo is seen on the steering wheel of a C-HR sport utility vehicle (SUV) displayed in a parking lot during a media event held ahead of the sales launch in Tokyo, Japan. Photographer: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Photo: Bloomberg, © 2016 Bloomberg Finance LP)

TOKYO -- Toyota Motor Corp. says it is recalling another 543,000 vehicles in the U.S. for defective front passenger air bag inflators made by Japan’s Takata Corp.

Takata is at the center of a massive recall of inflators that can explode in a crash, spewing metal shrapnel inside vehicles.

Toyota said Friday that the recall includes various models of sedans and SUVs made between 2006-2012. Among those recalled are the 2008-2009 Scion xB; 2009 and 2012 Corolla and Corolla Matrix, 2007-2009 and 2012 Toyota Yaris, 2012 4Runner and Sienna and various versions of Lexus made between 2006-2012.

Takata uses the chemical ammonium nitrate to cause a small explosion designed to inflate the air bags in a crash. At least 16 people have been killed worldwide and about 180 have been injured. Eleven of the deaths were in the U.S., the latest of which was a 50-year-old grandmother, in September.

More than 100 million vehicles involving 17 automakers have been recalled worldwide, including 69 million in the U.S. alone, underscoring the scale of the crisis. Because of the scope of the recalls, the replacements are going to take years.

Earlier in the week, Honda Motor Co. announced the recall of 772,000 additional Honda and Acura vehicles in the U.S. for defective front passenger seat air bag inflators made Takata.

