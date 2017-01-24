Recall: HP Notebook Computer Batteries Can Overheat, Cause Fire

HP Notebook computer battery (Photo: Custom)

Hewlett Packard is expanding its recall for laptop batteries due to fire and burn hazards, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall expanded to more than 140,000 batteries. HP says the lithium-ion batteries in the laptops can overheat posing a fire risk.

The batteries are compatible with HP, Compaq, HP ProBook, HP ENVY, Compaq Presario, and HP Pavilion notebook computers.

The laptops were shipped between March 2013 and October 2016.

HP has received one additional report of the battery overheating, melting and charring and causing about $1,000 in damage.

Consumers should remove the recalled batteries from their laptops, and contact HP for a free replacement battery.

Until a replacement battery is shipped, consumers should use the notebook computer by plugging it into AC power only.

