The 4 Best Beach Towns for Hotel Deals in September

The Labor Day Weekend is one of the busiest travel periods of the year and if you're headed to the beach, you'll be glad to hear about these cities offering great deals on hotel rooms.

TripAdvisor has found hotel prices at popular beach destinations, including Myrtle Beach, will be reduced by as much as 34% in September.

Ocean City, MD – 34% less in September

Myrtle Beach, SC – 26% less in September

Los Angeles, CA – 16% less in September

San Diego, CA – 10% less in September

