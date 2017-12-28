Tienda Claire's Remueve Productos Del Mercado Debido A Amianto

Atención personas que han comprado en Claire’s durante las fiestas navideñas.

La tienda de accesorios removió 17 productos del mercado después que unos padres encontraran asbestos amianto tremolita, un carcinógeno, en el maquillaje de su hija de 6 años.

Aquí la lista de nueve productos bajo investigación:

Ultimate Mega Make Up Set -- Código 71844

Metallic Hot Pink Glitter 48 Piece Makeup Set -- Código 76094

Bedazzled Rainbow Heart Makeup Set -- Código 11767

Rainbow Bedazzled Star Make Up Set -- Código 20926

Rainbow Glitter Heart Shaped Makeup Set -- Código 97275

Mint Glitter Make Up Set -- Código 74769

Rainbow Bedazzled Rectangle Make Up Set -- Código 21044

Pink Glitter Palette with Eyeshadow & Lip Gloss -- Código 97276

Pink Glitter Cellphone Makeup Compact -- Código 26556

Si tiene alguno de estos productos, puede devolverlos por un reembolso.

