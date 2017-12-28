Tienda Claire's Remueve Productos Del Mercado Debido A Amianto

Atención personas que han comprado en Claire’s durante las fiestas navideñas.
La tienda de accesorios removió 17 productos del mercado después que unos padres encontraran asbestos amianto tremolita, un carcinógeno, en el maquillaje de su hija de 6 años.
Aquí la lista de nueve productos bajo investigación:
- Ultimate Mega Make Up Set -- Código 71844
- Metallic Hot Pink Glitter 48 Piece Makeup Set -- Código 76094
- Bedazzled Rainbow Heart Makeup Set -- Código 11767
- Rainbow Bedazzled Star Make Up Set -- Código 20926
- Rainbow Glitter Heart Shaped Makeup Set -- Código 97275
- Mint Glitter Make Up Set -- Código 74769
- Rainbow Bedazzled Rectangle Make Up Set -- Código 21044
- Pink Glitter Palette with Eyeshadow & Lip Gloss -- Código 97276
- Pink Glitter Cellphone Makeup Compact -- Código 26556
ENGLISH: Claire's Pulling Several Makeup Products After Asbestos Found
Si tiene alguno de estos productos, puede devolverlos por un reembolso.
