Here are 100 Amazon Prime Day deals 48 hours early!

A picture shows an Ipad with an "Amazon" logo on November 13, 2012 in Paris. (Photo: LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP/Getty Images, 2012 AFP)

How in the world did we find the major Prime Day deals early? I'll get to that in a moment.



Prime Day is Amazon's version of Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined. This year it's a 30-hour event that begins at 9 p.m. EST Monday and runs until 2:59 a.m. EST Wednesday.

What most deal hunters don't know is that many brands actually drop their Prime Day prices early to test traffic and demand. They also try to generate sales early so their deals will show up as "Amazon's Choice" on Prime Day itself.

The title of "Amazon's Choice" is given to products that become top sellers in their category over short periods of time. A product that sells well 48 hours before Prime Day has a better chance of populating search results on Prime Day.

I've hunted down those Prime Day price drops for you - see below.

All of the prices you see below will not be priced lower on Prime Day.

Feel free to make a deal request right here if there's something you want to see.

5 HOTTEST DIGITAL DOOR BUSTERS:



67% Off Top-Rated Wireless Waterproof Headphones:

Was: $59.99

Now: $19.99



67% Off Best-Selling Sleep Pillows (Reduce snoring, stop pain):

Was: $90.99

Now: $39.99



68% Off Fitness Trackers, Sleep Trackers and Pedometers:

Was: $112

Now: $37



$35 Off Solar LED Garden Lights SIX Pack

Was: $70

Now: $35.99



78% Off Prime Day's Top-Rated 8" Chef Knife Deal

Was: $50

Now: $10.97



SECURITY & SURVEILLANCE:



Baby Monitor + WiFi Surveillance Camera: - 720p

Was: $120

Now: $49.99



WiFi Surveillance Camera + Baby Monitor: - 1080p

Was: $90

Now: $66



50% Off Multi Camera Surveillance System Units



Top Rated Motion Sensing Indoor / Outdoor LED Lights:

Was: $40

Now: $19.99 **Use code AUPRIME3



BLUETOOTH HEADPHONES & WIRELESS SPEAKERS:



TRUE Wireless Earbuds - Bluetooth, Top Rated:

Was: $60

Now: $29.99



67% Off Sports Wireless Waterproof Headphones:

Was: $59.99

Now: $19.99



67% Off Bamboo Wireless Stereo Bluetooth System:

Was: $220

Now: $66



78% Off LED Bluetooth Speakers + FM Radio

Was: $70

Now: $35



Bluetooth Speaker With Touch Controls:

Was: $65

Now: $29.99



Home Theater / Gaming Desktop Speaker System + Subwoofer:

Was: $100

Now: $49.99



$30 Off Karaoke System + Two Bluetooth Microphones

Was: $92.99

Now: $62.99



SMARTPHONE TECH:



Apple iPhone and iPad Lightning Charge Cables

Was: $15.99

Now: $7.99



Android Micro USB Charge Cables (Top Rated)

Was: $9.99 N

Now: $2.99



TWO Apple / Android Smartphone Wall Chargers

Was: $26.99

Now: $8.99



Power Banks - Top Performing For Apple and Android

Was: $46.99

Now: $22.99



6 Smartphone and 6 AC Outlet Super Charger

Was: $49.99

Now: $17.99



58% Off Car Bluetooth Adapter For Smartphone Music Streaming:

Was: $35.99

Now: $14.99



Universal Smartphone Stand

Was: $35

Now: $9



57% Off iPhone Flash Drives (Double Your Capacity) 64GB

Was: $79.99

Now: $32.99



73% Off Waterproof / Lifeproof Smartphone Case:

Was: $39.99

Now: $10.99



iPhone and Android Lens Kits, Top Rated

Was: $19.99

Now: $9.50



SMARTER HOME TECH:



80% Off Smart Outlets With Remote Control:

Was: $40.00

Now: $11.99



50% Off Alexa-Enabled WiFi Smart Outlets:

Was: $40

Now: $19.99



Wireless Doorbells Top Rated With Multiple Chimes:

Was: $40

Now: $13.99



75% Off TWO Cordless Dimmable LED Light Switches:

Was: $40

Now: $9.99



Bluetooth Speaker With LED Alarm Clock + Streaming:

Was: $80

Now: $39.99



Key Tracker and Wireless Item Locator:

Was: $38

Now: $17



HANDBAGS, BEAUTY & FASHION:



$50 Off Leather Fashion Shoulder Bags:

Was: $80

Now: $29.99



Women's Vintage Leather Handbags + Wallet:

Was: $81

Now: $36



Electric Vibrating Sonic Facial and Body Cleansing Brush:

Was: $69.99

Now: $35.99



Tabletop Swivel 360° Vanity Mirror with LED Lights and 7x Magnifying:

Was: $45.99

Now: $14.99



Women's Zip Enclosure Purses (Top Rated):

Was: $76

Now: $33



Amazon's Biggest Fashion Sale Of The Year



Top Watch Sale Of The Year (Men and Women)



BEST MASSAGE SYSTEMS EVER:



Neck and Shoulder Massager, Top Rated:

Was: $60

Now: $39.99



$70 Off Back Massage Chair System, Top Rated:

Was: $220

Now: $149.99



Handheld Electric Massage Unit:

Was: $55

Now: $20



DASH CAMS & ACTION CAMS:



$40 Off 4K Waterproof Action Cams + Accessories:

Was: $90

Now: $49.99



$80 Off Dashcams With Front and Back Cameras:

Was: $200

Now: $120



TABLETS & ACCESSORIES:



Smartphone and Tablet Stand: Apple and Android:

Was: $35

Now: $8.99



Portable Folding Keyboard With Touchpad:

Was: $80

Now: $35



$46 Off iPad Pro Keyboard Cases:

Was: $89

Now: $42.99



iClever iPad and Android Tablet Chargers

Was: $26.99

Now: $8.99



Tablet Flash Sale - Prime Day Pricing



CABLES & CHARGERS:



Power Bank With Built In Lightning Connector

Was: $47

Now: $23



Apple iPhone and iPad Lightning Charge Cables

Was: $15.99

Now: $7.99



Android Micro USB Charge Cables (Top Rated)

Was: $9.99

Now: $2.99



USB C to USB 3.0 THREE Pack, Top Rated

Was: $36

Now: $17.99



60% Off iClever QUICK Charge Tablet / Smartphone Chargers



CAR TECH:



Hands Free Calling, Music Streaming & Phone Charger:

Was: $50

Now: $26.99



Universal Smartphone Car Mounts:

Was: $29

Now: $9.99



4 Device Car Charger

Was: $35.99

Now: $14.99



79% Off LED Flashlight & Vehicle Escape Tool (Top Rated):

Was: $80

Now: $16.99



Car Window Shade -19"x12" Cling Sunshade For Car Windows:

Was: $25.99

Now: $9.99



LAPTOPS, ROUTERS, WIFI BOOSTERS & MEMORY:



50% Off WiFi Signal Boosters & Dual Band Extenders:

Was: $99.98

Now: $49.99



Personal WiFi Signal Booster For Laptops / Desktops:

Was: $50

Now: $23



USB LED Flash Drives - Waterproof and Top Performing:

Was: $36

Now: $14.99



Android Wireless Flash Drive System / Apple / Windows:

Was: $45

Now: $19.99



Laptop Flash Sale - Prime Day 2017



HOUSEHOLD ESSENTIALS:



60% Off Whisper Quiet Cool Mist Humidifiers

Was: $100

Now: $39.99



Diffusers and Ultrasonic Humidifiers:

Was: $60

Now: $27.95



77% Off Top Rated BBQ + Oven Gloves (BPA Free, FDA Approved):

Was: $69.99

Now: $16



79% Off LED Flashlight & Car Emergency Escape Tool (Top Rated):

Was: $80

Now: $16.99



Self Powered Emergency Radio + Emergency Flashlight:

Was: $29.99

Now: $15.00



Indoor / Outdoor Wireless Weather System:

Was: $31

Now: $18



78% Off Top Rated 8" Chef Knife Deal:

Was: $50

Now: $10.97



French Press Coffee & Tea Makers:

Was: $27

Now: $12



Stainless Steel Coffee Maker:

Was: $30

Now: $20



DRONES & GAMING:



Enhance Gaming Headsets, Top Rated:

Was: $80

Now: $39.99



73% Off Virtual Reality Headsets + Controllers:

Was: $109.99

Now: $29.99 **will drop in price $10 less on Prime Day for one hour



Mini Nano Drones

Was: $28.59

Now: $12



Drones With HD Cameras

Was: $70

Now: $35



TOYS & GAMES:



73% Off Top Fidget Spinners 3-5 Minute Spin:

Was: $30

Now: $7.99



50% Off Air Hockey Table Game:

Was: $100

Now: $51.99



57% Off Basketball Electric Shot Arcade Game



67% Off Cruiser Skateboards:

Was: $70

Now: $22



50% Off Indoor and Outdoor Garden Trampolines



GOgroove Bluetooth Speakers For Kids

Was: $20

Now: $9.99



HOME IMPROVEMENT & DIY DEALS:



75% Off TWO Cordless Dimmable LED Light Switches:

Was: $40

Now: $9.99



Wireless Laser Measuring Tape:

Was: $80

Now: $31



Multifunction Engraving Power Tool:

Was: $50

Now: $14



Dr. Meter No Contact Infrared Thermometer:

Was: $30

Now: $12



Floating Wall Shelves

Was: $48

Now: $23



Pocket Knife & 13 In 1 Utility Tool:

Was: $40

Now: $9



Ultimate Surge Protector + 6 AC + USB Power Strip:

Was: $50

Now: $18



$35 Off Solar LED Garden Lights SIX Pack:

Was: $70

Now: $35.99



Tactical Ultra Bright LED CREE Flashlights:

Was: $39

Now: $18



Motion Sensing Indoor / Outdoor LED Lights:

Was: $40

Now: $19.99



57% Off Top Rated Cordless Pet Grooming Kit:

Was: $46

Now: $20



FITNESS & OUTDOOR GEAR:



App Controlled Treadmill:

Was: $1000

Now: $530



50% Off Fitness Trampolines



50% Off Top Rated Electric Mountain Bikes:

Was: $1168

Now: $584



Rechargeable Portable USB Fans:

Was: $39

Now: $11



Snorkel Gear and Diving Masks Flash Sale

Was: $79.98

Now: $39.99



Camping, Tailgating & Stadium Seat:

Was: $40

Now: $10



Dual Focus Optic Wildlife Telescope (Top Rated)

Was: $39.99

Now: $9.99



Fitness Gear and Fitness Prime Day Accessory Sale



TRAVEL:



Gigantic Prime Day Luggage Sale



62% Off Car Cooling Window Sun Shades (2 Pack)

Was: $29.99

Now: $9.99



TWO TSA Approved Luggage Locks:

Was: $33

Now: $10.99



LED Reading Lights, Portable Folding Desk Lamp:

Was: $39

Now: $18



TWO Portable USB Phone / Tablet Chargers

Was: $26.99

Now: $9.99



Rechargeable Portable USB Fans:

Was: $39

Now: $11



Kids Backpacks

Was: $29.99

Now: $19.99



Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this station, Amazon Live and others. Neither Matt nor this station are compensated by the brands featured here. Prices are subject to change at any time and products are expected to sell out.

