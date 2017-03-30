This Easter Chocolate Deal Crashes Websites

BUFFALO, NY - For some of you Sponge Candy needs no introduction. Others may need a reminder and when this deal dropped last year, it quickly sold out by the thousands and crashed websites!

What is Sponge Candy?

Sponge Candy is a rich, creamy chocolate surrounded by a crispy honeycomb sponge toffee interior that melts in your mouth. The chocolate was first made famous by Fowler's of Western New York, a famous chocolate confectioner since 1910.

The chocolate, made specifically for Easter (and the ultimate host / hostess gift according to many), is a limited production and difficult to locate product - despite the many knock-offs. The deal I found comes gifting-ready with special packaging and a discount that gets you two boxes at $1 off.

At the time this article was written, a similar price point was listed on Fowler's website but there was a $10.50 shipping fee added to the total. The deal I found ships free and well in time for Easter. At this price, despite a lot of stock, this deal will sell-out.

$10 Off Fowler's Chocolate Sponge Candy - TWO BOXES + Free Shipping

Was: $34.99

Now: $24.99

**Competing deals do not have free delivery included.

No stores pay us to feature their deals and this TV station does not make a dime of compensation from any item featured. Want deals delivered to your inbox? Get on Matt's deal list right here.

© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA