CLEVELAND, OH - Valentine's Day and TV sales have never been a thing. In my almost two decades hunting down deals, the top times of the year for a TV have always been as follows:



1) Black Friday

2) Prime Day

3) Cyber Monday

4) The Super Bowl

5) Late October / Early November



This year, for the first time ever, Valentine's Day is now edging out the Super Bowl with TV deals within 10 percent of Black Friday pricing and certain LG and Sharp models actually reduced to the same price point.



Are there as many TV deals right now as part of the Valentine's Day TV flash sales? No. The reductions, however, are certainly worth a look. Of the TV sales which exist right now at Amazon, Walmart, The Dell Store and Best Buy, Best Buy wins by a long shot.



Click the play button to learn why TV's are being reduced right now.



Top TV Sales:



Huge Reductions On LG 4K LED TV's

**Free Delivery

**Savings Up To $800



More brands and TV bargains available right here.



Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this station, Amazon Live and others. Neither Matt nor this station are compensated by the brands featured here. Prices are subject to change at any time and products are expected to sell out.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA