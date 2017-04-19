WFMY
Close

World Market Recalls Dining Chairs - Legs Can Break Causing Fall

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 5:21 PM. EDT April 19, 2017

World Market is recalling 4,700 dining chairs, saying the legs can break and the person sitting in the chair could fall. 

The recall is for the wooden Stafford Windsor-style dining chairs with four legs. The chairs have a walnut finish. 

World Market has received three reports of in-store display chair legs breaking and one report of the chair leg bowing out. No injuries have been reported. 

Buyers can return the chairs for a free replacement. 

The chairs were sold exclusively at Cost Plus World Market and World Market stores nationwide from June 2016 through December 2016 for about $100. 

 

Copyright 2017 WFMY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories