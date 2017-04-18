Fly For Cheap! Southwest Airline Sale Through Thursday

A Southwest airline plane on the tarmac at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. (Photo: Daniel Slim//AFP/Getty Images)

As Southwest says on its website, the sun is out and the sale is still on... until Thursday.

The airline is offering low fares for anyone looking to "head to a hot spot" (although for Valley residents it may actually be a cooler location).

Phoenix residents can fly several places starting at less than $100 -- the cheapest being a one-way ticket to San Diego at $69.

Other highlights include San Jose at $89, San Francisco at $89, Sacramento at $89, Ontario, California at $82, Oakland at $89, Los Angeles at $82, Burbank at $82, Orange County at $82, Seattle at $97 and Denver at $73.

Flight from Sky Harbor to Las Vegas, Portland and Little Rock, Arkansas start at just over a $100.

A one-way ticket to Chicago is listed starting at $160.

According to the airline's website, domestic travel is valid May 2 through June 14 and August 22 through November 1. The promotional prices are valid for flights booked on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Flights must be booked by Thursday, April 20.

For more information on the sale, flights and restrictions, click here.

