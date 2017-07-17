Free Career Fair And Networking Event In Greensboro

Greensboro, N.C. – The Career Center of the Triad is hosting a free job fair and networking event open to the public at no cost.

The event will be this Thursday, July 20th, from 12:00 P.M. to 3 P.M. at The Embassy Event Center in Greensboro.

Organizers hope over 500 job seekers will attend the event meant to provide them an opportunity to apply for jobs and meet hiring managers.

Resources for people looking for employment and resume assistance will also be provided.

Among the employers confirmed to participate at the event include Spectrum, Spectrum Direct Sales, USPS, City of Greensboro, Harland Clarke, FedEx Ground, Auto Bell, First Choice Personnel, GTCC Cond. Adult Education, DeVry University and many more.

The Career Center of the Triad is a resource to members of the community to empower job seekers to achieve sustainable employment.

This is the 17th event the organization has held in the past 14 months, helping over 375 find employment.

© 2017 WFMY-TV