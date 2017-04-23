Governor Cooper Celebrates North Carolina Craft Beer

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Mother, Child Hit Crossing Street In Greensboro
-
Deadly infection
-
5-year-old Greensboro Girl Dies After Hit By Driver
-
Child Injured After Being Hit By Car In Greensboro
-
Both Persons Killed on Lake Murray Identified
-
Elon Football Players Charged With 'Peeping"
-
Ed Matthews Sunday Morning Forecast
-
Albino Deer In The Neighborhood
-
Albino Deer Spotted in Greensboro
-
BTN11: 13 Reasons Why Concerns - KARE
More Stories
-
Heavy Rain through Tuesday; Flooding PossibleApr 22, 2017, 8:07 p.m.
-
5-Year-Old Dies After Driver Hits Her, Mom As They…Apr 22, 2017, 6:44 p.m.
-
Parents, Talk To Your Kids About '13 Reasons Why'Apr 23, 2017, 1:41 a.m.