High Point Truck Driver Wins Valentine's Day Cash 5 Jackpot

Carolina Cash 5 (Photo: Custom)

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A High Point man celebrated Valentine’s Day like no other after striking it rich!

Steven Johnson won the Cash 5 jackpot of $197,085 in the February 14 drawing. Johnson beat the odds of 1 in 749,398 to match all five numbers.

He said he couldn’t believe his luck, “I kept looking at my phone and then at the numbers on the ticket.”

Johnson said, “I just kept thinking, ‘They can’t be the numbers.’”

Johnson took home $139,976 after taxes. He said he plans to use the money to pay bills and help his family.

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App free in the Apple store.

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

For News Tips: news@wfmy.com or 336-379-9316

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

Pictures and Videos: myphotos@wfmy.com

Copyright 2017 WFMY