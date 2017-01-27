How You Can Pay Off Library Fines With Food

Library (Photo: Comstock, (c) Comstock)

HIGH POINT, NC – Racking up fines at the library but don’t want to pay them? Now you *can* pay them another way!

The High Point Public Library is offering the chance to clear your account by donating food for local pantries or the Guilford County Animal Shelter.

Starting on Saturday, February 4 you can bring in one non-perishable food item or pet food item for $1 off of your bill.

The best part is there is no limit to how much you can bring!

You have until Sunday, February 19 to wave your overdue fines.

