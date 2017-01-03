Lexington Man Rings In New Year With Lucky $1M Lotto Win

Extreme Millions (Photo: Custom)

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- Black-eyed peas and collard greens are part of a traditional New Year’s meal thought to bring luck and money into the new year.

We don’t know if Mark Vanzant had any collard greens or not, but he sure has luck on his side.

Vanzant won $1 million playing the new Extreme Millions ticket he bought at the Pickett Food Mart on Biesecker Road in Lexington on New Year’s Eve!

Vanzant took the lump sum of $417,015 after taxes.

