Man To Fix Up House After Winning $200K Playing NC Lottery

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. – You never know what to expect when you buy a fixer upper. But A Guilford County man will be able to fix up his home and pay off his mortgage after winning $200,000 playing the lottery.

Joseph White said, “I’ll finally be able to do all those home repairs projects I’ve wanted to do. I want to dig a new well and get central air conditioning. It will also be nice not to have a mortgage payment so I can get ready to retire in four to five years.”

White tried his luck paying $5 for the new Red Hot Slots scratch-off game. He couldn’t believe his luck.

“I about shed a tear when I looked at it,” White said. “I jumped back into the car and drove to the store so I could have the clerk double check it.”



White bought the ticket at the Surya Merchant on Liberty Road in Greensboro. He took home $139,000 after taxes.

