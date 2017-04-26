NC Army Veteran Celebrates 45th Birthday With $200K Lotto Win!

Lottery check! Pic. NC Education Lottery (Photo: Custom)

GRAHAM, N.C. -- Turning 45 just got a whole lot sweeter for an army veteran who lives in Graham!

Trevon Logan, couldn’t believe her luck after winning $200,000 from a scratch-off ticket.

The Desert Storm veteran said, “It’s the best birthday gift I could ask for.”

She was overwhelmed after buying the lucky “7” scratch-off ticket at the Smart Buy Exxon on South Main Street in Graham.

“I started jumping up and down,” Logan said. “I was so excited I started to feel faint. The clerk had me sit down and gave me a Mountain Dew.”

Logan said she has a ticket strategy that in this case paid off!

“I like playing the first or last ticket,” Logan said. “So when he was opening up a new book of tickets I said, ‘Give me that one.’”

Logan plans to use the money to pay bills and set up a college fund for her granddaughter.

Logan took home $139,003 after taxes.



